Delays on A5 in Northamptonshire as police deal with incident
Drivers are advised to avoid the area
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 5:04 pm
There are long delays on a Northamptonshire road as police deal with an incident, believed to be a traffic collision.
Part of the A5 that cross with Banbury Lane, in Pattishall, between Towcester and Weedon Bec, is closed as emergency services deal with the incident.
Reports of the incident were made between 3.30pm and 4pm today (April 13).
Armed police, paramedics and fire fighters are at the scene.
Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.
More to follow.