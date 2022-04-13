Delays on A5 in Northamptonshire as police deal with incident

There are long delays on a Northamptonshire road as police deal with an incident, believed to be a traffic collision.

Part of the A5 that cross with Banbury Lane, in Pattishall, between Towcester and Weedon Bec, is closed as emergency services deal with the incident.

Reports of the incident were made between 3.30pm and 4pm today (April 13).

The A5 is closed near Pattishall.

Armed police, paramedics and fire fighters are at the scene.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.