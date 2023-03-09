Snow in Northampton: Updates on roads, trains and schools as snowfall continues

Northampton residents opened their windows to a couple of inches of snow this morning (March 9) and it continues to fall.

After heavy snowfall last night (March 8) and into the early hours, the white stuff has settled in town and further afield across the county.

Roads

There were reports of long delays on Harborough Road and a traffic incident in Welford Road last night, which Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment about.

There are currently (8.30am) reports of long delays on the A508 Harborough Road. Drivers area advised to avoid the area, if possible.

There are no specific incidents reported on the roads this morning, however traffic is building around town due to the conditions and usual rush hour traffic. Motorists are being urged to drive with caution. Main roads such as the A45 are reportedly running well, but drivers should allow extra time for their journeys especially on minor roads.

East Midlands Ambulance Service issued a warning on Twitter: “10 – 20 cm of snow is expected to fall quite widely so please be careful if out and about from Thursday through Friday,” and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Services offered advice to drivers: “Make sure you can see and be seen. Clear windscreens, windows and lights before you set off. Slow down and ensure you leave enough space between you and the vehicle in front to avoid sudden braking.”

Snow has fallen across Northampton.

Schools

Both Northampton College and Northampton School for Girls (NSG) have posted on social media to say they are open for students and that staff are clearing the grounds.

An NSG Facebook post reads: “The site team are busy clearing the snow across the site and making sure pathways are clear.

“We know that more snow is forecast today and this evening. A reminder of our adverse weather procedures will be sent out to all parents and carers today.”

Snow has fallen across the county. Photo: Northampton College.

Do you know of a school closure? Let us know in social media comments or email [email protected].

Trains

Trains appear to be running well on the London Northwestern line through Northampton.

However there is a points failure on the East Midlands Railway line affecting trains between Corby and Kettering.

EMR said: “There is a points failure at Corby. This is disrupting our trains on the London St Pancras / Luton Airport Parkway / Corby route.

"Network Rail are arranging a fault team to go to site, they are expected to arrive at 07:55.”

Forecast

Snow is expected to keep falling this morning, according to a local weather forecaster.

NN Weather tweeted: “Some hazardous conditions being reported on the minor roads in the county this Thursday morning.

“Further snow is expected for a time this morning before turning to rain later.”

The Met Office weather warning for snow and ice is in place for parts of the county into Friday morning (March 10).