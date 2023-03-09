Emergency services called to three vehicle collision on busy Northampton road

A three vehicle collision caused delays on a busy Northampton road as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police were called to Welford Road just before 6.30pm on Wednesday (March 8).

Three vehicles were involved in a collision, which caused delays in the area for much of the night.

Drivers and occupants reported minor injuries and were assessed by paramedics, who were also called to the scene.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At 6.28pm last night we received a report of a three-vehicle collision in Welford Road, at the junction with Acre Lane.

“Officers attended, with the vehicles involved being a red Ford Focus, a silver Vauxhall Zafira and a red Volvo XC90.

“A number of people involved reported slight injury and paramedics attended and assessed them.

“The vehicles look to have been cleared from the road by around 9pm last night.”