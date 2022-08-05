The A43 will be turned into a one-way street for 11 hours on Sunday (August 7) as fans flock to Silverstone for the British MotoGP.

Drivers, riders and residents are being advised to allow extra times for journeys to or near the circuit with around 150,000 people heading to the event on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Special traffic management measures will be in place to ease journeys into and out of the circuit on race day, the A43 northbound will be one way from the B4525 interchange to Silverstone from 6am until approximately midday. The road will be closed to southbound traffic at Silverstone.

Then, from approximately 1pm, the road will become one-way southbound from Silverstone to the B4525 interchange AND on the northbound stretch from the circuit to the Abthorpe roundabout to aid fans’ getaways.

National Highways senior network planner Jamie Tomlin said: “The British MotoGP is another popular event in Silverstone’s calendar so we will have traffic officers on hand to help keep roads moving and a one-way system in place on Sunday to manage the high volume of traffic.

“Anybody heading to Silverstone this weekend, or travelling around the area, should make sure they leave plenty of time for the trip as we expect the roads to be very busy.

“Visitors should follow the event signage rather than their sat navs when approaching the circuit to make sure they get to the parking areas smoothly.”

Fans will again flock to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix this weekend — just like they did in 2017

Northamptonshire Police will mount a massive security operation at the circuit similar to measures for the F1 British Grand.

Specialist assets such as covert police officers, an Automatic Number Plate Recognition unit, overtly armed officers and specialist trained dogs, will be working alongside police officers and police staff, specials and volunteers deployed inside and around the track across the MotoGP weekend.

June’s F1 race was marred by climate change protestors invading the track at 200mph Wellington Straight during the opening lap, resulting in six arrests.

Luckily cars had slowed following a huge crash when Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu flipped upside down and smashed into a barrier.

Detective Superintendent Rich Tompkins, the event commander for Northamptonshire Police, said: “A huge amount of planning goes into both the Formula 1 and the MotoGP events at Silverstone every year and our plans were certainly tested at the F1 this time around with the track protest and a serious assault, resulting in more than 20 arrests being made.

“Thankfully, the plans we’d put in place, working alongside the circuit, quickly helped to resolve issues.

“I want to reassure the public that just as much time and effort will go into ensuring the MotoGP is similarly policed and, as occurred with the individuals who endangered not only themselves but others with a track incursion at Formula 1, we will do our utmost to bring offenders to justice.