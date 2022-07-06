Silverstone protests: Two remanded in custody for six weeks following British Grand Prix track invasion

Magistrates have remanded two men in custody for six weeks following protests during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Londoner Louis McKechnie, 21, and Joshua Smith, aged 28, of Manchester are both charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

Four others — two men and two women — were released on bail until all six appear at Northampton Crown Court on August 19. The four are:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zhou Guanyu's crash halted the Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone shortly before protesters entered the track

■ David Baldwin, 46, of Stonesfield, Witney.

■ Emily Brocklebank, 24, of, Yeadon, Leeds.

■ Alasdair Gibson, 21, of no fixed abode

■ Bethany Mogie, 40, of St Albans, Hertfordshire.

The charges relate to an incident on Sunday (July 3) when a group of people entered the track.

Luckily drivers had already slowed down following a horror crash involving China’s Zhou Guanyu.

Climate activists Just Stop Oil claim its members were behind the stunt.