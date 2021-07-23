Northamptonshire road closed after tarmac MELTS in heatwave
Lane between Spratton and Teeton shut on safety grounds after surface deteriorates
Highways chiefs have been forced to close a road near Northampton after the surface MELTED.
The lane between Spratton and Teeton had to be shut at the A5199 junction as temperatures topped 30°C during the heatwave this week.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Highways said: "We have made a full closure due to the road condition following intense heat.
"We have sanded the surface but the road has continued to deteriorate so the decision was made to close until repairs can be carried out, which will be done as soon as possible."
Earlier this week, a sinkhole appeared in the middle of a Northampton town centre street leading to another emergency road closure.
Workers from Anglian Water and contractors KierWSP were on site at Gordon Street, Semilong, trying to figure out how the hole appeared.