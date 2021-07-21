Emergency road closure in Northampton after mysterious sinkhole appears

A Northampton street has been closed off since last night after a sinkhole appeared in the road.

Workers from Anglian Water and Kier are on site at Gordon Street, Semilong, today (Wednesday) trying to figure out how the hole appeared.

The hole is about the size of a golf hole and is located at the bottom of Gordon Street.

At around 12pm, the workers were using an underground camera to figure out whether the hole has been caused by an issue with the pipes or with the road itself.

Kier, which maintains the roads for West Northamptonshire Council, said: "We closed the road last night and passed to Anglian Water and are waiting for ETA on time required to fix."

Anglian Water has been contacted for comment.

