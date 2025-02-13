Morning rush hour traffic chaos across Northampton as main road still partially closed for burst water main repairs

A partial closure on a main road is causing morning rush hour traffic chaos across Northampton, as burst water main repairs continue.

Barrack Road is closed near St George’s Street and close to the junction with Campbell Street, due to ongoing burst water main repair works.

This morning (Thursday February 13), the closure has caused bad rush hour congestion in surrounding areas, including on the A4500 through Grafton Street Industrial Estate and in St Andrew’s Road down to the train station.

Morning commuters have been delayed by the closure for most of the week, as the road first closed on Monday (February 10) afternoon.

Both lanes of Barrack Road northbound (heading out of town) are closed, as well as one lane southbound (heading into town).