Section of main Northampton road could be closed until end of the week due to burst water main

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 11th Feb 2025, 16:33 BST
A section of a main road in Northampton could be closed until the end of the week, due to a burst water main.

Part of Barrack Road, close to the junction with Campbell Street, has been closed since Monday afternoon (February 10).

Anglian Water is on site repairing a leak on a water main, and expects to finish and reopen the road by the end of the week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for the water company said: “We’re sorry for any traffic disruption on Barrack Road this afternoon. We have needed to close the road to enable our teams to repair a leak on a water main.

A section of Barrack Road is closed due to a burst water main, which Anglian Water is fixing.placeholder image
A section of Barrack Road is closed due to a burst water main, which Anglian Water is fixing.

"Our teams will be on site tonight to complete the repair and all going well, the road should be reinstated and reopened by the end of the week at the latest.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The closure has caused delays in the area, especially during rush hour.

Related topics:NorthamptonAnglian Water
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice