Section of main Northampton road could be closed until end of the week due to burst water main

A section of a main road in Northampton could be closed until the end of the week, due to a burst water main.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of Barrack Road, close to the junction with Campbell Street, has been closed since Monday afternoon (February 10).

Anglian Water is on site repairing a leak on a water main, and expects to finish and reopen the road by the end of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for the water company said: “We’re sorry for any traffic disruption on Barrack Road this afternoon. We have needed to close the road to enable our teams to repair a leak on a water main.

A section of Barrack Road is closed due to a burst water main, which Anglian Water is fixing.

"Our teams will be on site tonight to complete the repair and all going well, the road should be reinstated and reopened by the end of the week at the latest.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The closure has caused delays in the area, especially during rush hour.