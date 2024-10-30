More traffic chaos to hit thousands of motorists in Northampton as major road set to CLOSE in the New Year

More traffic chaos is set to affect thousands of motorists in Northampton in the New Year, as a busy road will be CLOSED for major works

The A4500, from the unconnected section of the Sandy Lane Relief Road to the Sixfields Roundabout at Tollgate Way, will be closed from January 6 to February 3 from 8pm to 6am for resurfacing works, in an attempt to minimise disruption, according to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Additionally, one lane of the westbound carriageway will also be closed between 8am and 6pm to facilitate tying the new surface into the existing junctions.

Councillor Phil Larratt, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “This is one of the major routes in our area that needs surface improvements as part of our expanded programme of resurfacing work.

"We’re pleased to be investing an extra £10 million into improving our road network and are conscious that motorists are keen to see this kind of work, which we’ve scheduled for times when that section of road is quietest.”

Diversions will direct vehicles along Upton Valley Way North, Nectar Way, Upton Valley Way East, and the A5076.

Motorists in Northampton are already experiencing chaos due to ongoing roadworks along major routes, including the Harlestone Road roundabout next to the Firs and the westbound carriageway of the A4500, which has been reduced to one lane from Upton onwards. Both projects are set to last until Christmas.

In regards to the Sandy Lane Relief Road (SLRR), between Duston and Harpole, the northern section reopened in June after a year-long closure due to construction delays.

The southern stretch of the relief road, known as the "road to nowhere", is still incomplete. West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is currently engaged in "positive discussions" with Homes England regarding this final stretch, which will connect to the A4500. Leader of WNC – Councillor Adam Brown – said he hoped to have this section opened by the end of 2024, although confirmation of this timeline is still pending​.

In September, Councillor Phil Larratt said: “Work is underway to agree moving forward the final stage to complete the Sandy Lane Relief Road. Discussions with Homes England have been very constructive, and we believe there is a way forward which will see this road completed as soon as possible.

"Good progress is being made and believe we will be able to provide more details in the very near future on the opportunities for opening this much-anticipated stretch of road.”

Chronicle & Echo has asked for the latest update.