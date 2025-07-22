More than three weeks of overnight closures coming up on under-construction major Northampton roundabout

More than three weeks of overnight closures are coming up on an under-construction, major Northampton roundabout.

The Queen Eleanor roundabout is currently undergoing major roadworks to improve congestion, after it was deemed “not fit for purpose”.

Works started in March this year and caused huge delays for motorists during the first couple of days, as lanes on the A45 slip roads are reduced, as well as lanes on the roundabout.

Now, Kier – the firm responsible for the roadworks – has announced more than three weeks of overnight closures on the roundabout.

The western side of the roundabout, including entrances and exits for Mereway and London Road and the A45 eastbound slip roads, will be closed daily from 8pm to 6am from July 30 to August 9.

The eastern side of the roundabout, including entrances and exits for Hardingstone and Newport Pagnell Road and the A45 westbound slip roads will be closed daily from 8pm to 6am from August 11 until August 22. There will also be a further one night closure on July 31.

Weekend, overnight closures were due to take place on July 11 and 12, however they had to be postponed due to the identification of “a number of utility cables underneath the road surface”. The subsequence changes to traffic management, which were due to be in place from July 13, were also postponed. These changes include entrances onto the roundabout from Mereway, London Road, Hardingstone and Newport Pagnell Road being reduced to one lane and part of the roundabout increasing to two lanes.