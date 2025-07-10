Changes to how many lanes open on busy Northampton roundabout following closures as major works continue

Changes to how many lanes are open on an under-construction Northampton roundabout will be implemented following weekend closures.

The Queen Eleanor roundabout is currently undergoing major roadworks to improve congestion, after it was deemed “not fit for purpose”.

Works started in March this year and caused huge delays for motorists during the first couple of days, as lanes on the A45 slip roads are reduced, as well as lanes on the roundabout.

This weekend (Friday July 11 and Saturday July 12) there will be overnight closures on the roundabout to install traffic management on the roundabout and adjoining roads.

Following the closures, changes will come into effect when the roundabout reopens on Sunday July 13. These changes include entrances onto the roundabout from Mereway, London Road, Hardingstone and Newport Pagnell Road being reduced to one lane. All are currently at least two lanes.

The second change will be the addition of a lane on part of the roundabout. There is currently only one lane running between the exit for the A45 westbound on slip road and the A45 eastbound off slip road (the one closest to the Mereway exit). This will increase to two lanes.

A spokesman for West Northamptonshire Council said: “The next phase of works primarily includes kerb alignment, traffic signal installation, lighting installation and road markings.

“We would like to thank people for their continued patience.”

Full details of this weekend’s night time closures

The closures will be in place from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday and then again from 8pm on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

A full closure of east side of the roundabout will take place on the Friday, including the A45 slip roads, Hardingstone Lane and Newport Pagnell approaches with an approved diversion route in place.

On Saturday, a full closure of the west side of roundabout will take place. This will include the A45 slip roads, Mere Way and London Road approaches with approved diversion routes in place.

The WNC spokesman added: “This is to install the traffic management on the roundabout and adjoining roads to enable access to work areas as well as to ensure the safety of road users and the workforce.”

There will be more overnight closures coming up with more details released in the coming weeks.