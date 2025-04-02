Miles of heavy traffic heading westbound on A45 and all surrounding routes into Northampton

Severe delays on the A45 westbound heading into Northampton

Drivers are battling the queues this morning with miles of chaos on and around the A45 heading into Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The westbound carriageway between Earls Barton and Brackmills is showing severe delays on Wednesday morning.

At the time of publication, no reason has been given for the delays.

Miles of traffic is backed up along the busy road with drivers battling to get into work and school.

All surrounding routes are also extremely busy.

More to follow.