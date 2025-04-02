Miles of heavy traffic heading westbound on A45 and all surrounding routes into Northampton

Drivers are battling the queues this morning with miles of chaos on and around the A45 heading into Northampton.

The westbound carriageway between Earls Barton and Brackmills is showing severe delays on Wednesday morning.

At the time of publication, no reason has been given for the delays.

Miles of traffic is backed up along the busy road with drivers battling to get into work and school.

All surrounding routes are also extremely busy.

More to follow.

