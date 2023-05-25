Man in his 30s taken to hospital after serious collision on main Northampton road

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after a collision on a main Northampton road.

Police say the man fell from his grey Carrera mountain bike onto the carriageway on the A428, Harlestone Road on Wednesday evening (May 24).

Emergency services were called just before 7.30pm and cordoned the road off between The Hart pub in Duston and Lidl. The road was closed for a number of hours and traffic was diverted around Lodge Farm Industrial Estate. The road has now reopened.

Emergency services were on the scene of the incident in Harlestone Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The cyclist for reasons not yet known fell from his grey Carrera mountain bike onto the carriageway, colliding with a cream Mini Cooper S travelling in the same direction.

“As a result of the collision, the man in his 30s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses, or from anyone who may have captured the collision on dash-cam.