Police cordon off busy main road heading in and out of Northampton

Multiple emergency vehicles are currently at the scene
By Alice Dyer and Megan Hillery
Published 24th May 2023, 21:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 21:44 BST

Police have closed off a major route in and out of Northampton this evening (Wednesday).

The A428 Harlestone Road is sealed off just past The Hart pub in Duston both ways up to the crossroads by Lidl.

Several Northamptonshire Police vehicles are on scene, as well as an ambulance car.

Northamptonshire Police have closed off Harlestone Road on Wednesday evening.Northamptonshire Police have closed off Harlestone Road on Wednesday evening.
Traffic is being diverted around Lodge Farm Industrial Estate.

Emergency services are on the sceneEmergency services are on the scene
The road is closed both ways between The Hart and LidlThe road is closed both ways between The Hart and Lidl
Traffic is being diverted around Lodge Farm Industrial EstateTraffic is being diverted around Lodge Farm Industrial Estate
