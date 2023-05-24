Police have closed off a major route in and out of Northampton this evening (Wednesday).

The A428 Harlestone Road is sealed off just past The Hart pub in Duston both ways up to the crossroads by Lidl.

Several Northamptonshire Police vehicles are on scene, as well as an ambulance car.

Traffic is being diverted around Lodge Farm Industrial Estate.

Emergency services are on the scene

The road is closed both ways between The Hart and Lidl