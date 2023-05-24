Police cordon off busy main road heading in and out of Northampton
Multiple emergency vehicles are currently at the scene
By Alice Dyer and Megan Hillery
Published 24th May 2023, 21:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 21:44 BST
Police have closed off a major route in and out of Northampton this evening (Wednesday).
The A428 Harlestone Road is sealed off just past The Hart pub in Duston both ways up to the crossroads by Lidl.
Several Northamptonshire Police vehicles are on scene, as well as an ambulance car.
Traffic is being diverted around Lodge Farm Industrial Estate.