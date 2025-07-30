Major train disruption between Northampton and London Euston after person pronounced dead

Passengers have been warned to expect major disruption between Northampton and London Euston after a person was pronounced dead on the tracks.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Berkhamsted railway station at around 9.40pm today Wednesday July 30.

Paramedics attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene. BTP says the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A BTP spokesman said: “Officers were called to Berkhamsted railway station at around 9.40am following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

National Rail reported that due to the incident, all lines were closed for a period of time, causing long delays. Lines reopened at around 2pm, but the rail authority expects major delays until around 4pm.

Trains between Northampton and London Euston will either be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

The routes affected are Avanti West Coast services between Birmingham New Street and London Euston, and London Northwestern Railway services between Birmingham and London, passing through Northampton.

A London Northwestern Railway spokesperson said: “Services between Milton Keynes and London Euston were subject to delays and cancellation this morning while the emergency services dealt with an incident on the railway.

“Our thoughts are with everybody affected by this incident.

"Any passenger whose journey was delayed by 15 minutes or more can claim compensation via the Delay Repay scheme.”

Tickets are being accepted on alternative lines, but passengers are asked to check before they travel.