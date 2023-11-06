News you can trust since 1931
Major roadworks in busy part of Northampton set to affect thousands of motorists have been POSTPONED

Logan MacLeod
Logan MacLeod
Published 6th Nov 2023
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:38 GMT
Thousands of motorists can breathe a sigh of relief after major roadworks in a busy part of Northampton have been POSTPONED.

The closure of Bants Lane and Chiltern Avenue was scheduled to start today (November 6) to November 10, and then be served by temporary traffic lights until December 3.

However, West Northants Council (WNC) has postponed those plans because of a major road closure nearby at Sandy Lane.

Bants Lane/Chiltern Avenue roadworks have been postponedBants Lane/Chiltern Avenue roadworks have been postponed
A WNC spokeswoman said: “The Chiltern Avenue traffic signal upgrade scheme due to commence on Monday (November 6) for a period of four weeks has been postponed to spring 2024.

"Due to the Sandy Lane road closure, we have carried out an assessment on potential congestion in the local area and decided to defer the scheme. Residents and stakeholders have been informed of this, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

