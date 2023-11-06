Major roadworks in busy part of Northampton set to affect thousands of motorists have been POSTPONED

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of motorists can breathe a sigh of relief after major roadworks in a busy part of Northampton have been POSTPONED.

The closure of Bants Lane and Chiltern Avenue was scheduled to start today (November 6) to November 10, and then be served by temporary traffic lights until December 3.

However, West Northants Council (WNC) has postponed those plans because of a major road closure nearby at Sandy Lane.

A WNC spokeswoman said: “The Chiltern Avenue traffic signal upgrade scheme due to commence on Monday (November 6) for a period of four weeks has been postponed to spring 2024.