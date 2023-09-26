Major road into Northampton REOPENS after five months of traffic chaos – but it's set to partially close again soon
Thousands of motorists can breathe a sigh of relief as a major road in Northampton has REOPENED following five months of roadworks and subsequent traffic chaos.
The A4500 between Harpole and Upton had been partially closed since April 1 before it reopened on Thursday night (September 21).
Conservative councillor Phil Larratt, the council’s cabinet member in charge of highways, said the works were part of a new housing development in the area.
Since the start of the works, thousands of motorists trying to get into town had been stuck in long queues as the road was reduced to one lane.
The road was supposed to be reopened on September 1 but works were pushed back by three weeks due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.
However the road is now reopen and traffic flow has returned to normal.
But motorists can expect to face further delays as soon as October, when National Grid close a lane for two weeks between October 2 and October 18.