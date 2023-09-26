News you can trust since 1931
Major road into Northampton REOPENS after five months of traffic chaos – but it's set to partially close again soon

The road had been closed since April 1
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 26th Sep 2023, 17:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 17:40 BST
Thousands of motorists can breathe a sigh of relief as a major road in Northampton has REOPENED following five months of roadworks and subsequent traffic chaos.

The A4500 between Harpole and Upton had been partially closed since April 1 before it reopened on Thursday night (September 21).

Conservative councillor Phil Larratt, the council’s cabinet member in charge of highways, said the works were part of a new housing development in the area.

The A4500 between Harpole and Upton has reopened after being closed from April 1 to September 21
Since the start of the works, thousands of motorists trying to get into town had been stuck in long queues as the road was reduced to one lane.

The road was supposed to be reopened on September 1 but works were pushed back by three weeks due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

However the road is now reopen and traffic flow has returned to normal.

But motorists can expect to face further delays as soon as October, when National Grid close a lane for two weeks between October 2 and October 18.

