Full schedule of three-month roadworks starting soon in busy Northampton roads
The area is a major route for many motorists including the emergency services
Three-month roadworks are set to start soon on major roads in Northampton.
The carriageway widening and junction improvement works in Cliftonville Road, from Nurseries to Bedford Road, will start on August 23 until November 26, where there will be a temporary prohibition of traffic.
In the second phase of the works, Cliftonville Road, from its entrance Northampton General Hospital to the Bedford Road, there will a temporary prohibition of traffic between November 8 and November 26.
The third phase of works will be on the Bedford Road itself, where there will be a temporary speed limit of 30mph while improvements are carried out between November 8 and November 26.
Alternative routes are in place via Alfred Street, St Edmunds Street, Wellinborough Road, Park Avenue South, Rushmere Road and Bedford Road, and vice versa if travelling in the opposite direction.
For further information, contact the council's Gary Thorp on 01604 651 072.