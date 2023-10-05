News you can trust since 1931
Thankfully, nobody was injured
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
Long delays were seen on the M1 near Northampton after a multi-vehicle collision.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between junction 16 and 17 at around 2.30pm on Wednesday (October 4).

Two lanes were blocked, as the incident was dealt with, which caused up to eight miles – or 75 minutes – of queues.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed today (Thursday October 5) that the incident was cleared by 4.15pm and that no injuries were reported.

