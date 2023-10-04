Two lanes closed on the M1 near Northampton and traffic building after multi-vehicle collision
Drivers are warned of delays on the M1 near Northampton after a multi-vehicle collision.
Two lanes of the northbound carriageway between junction 16 and 17 are blocked this afternoon (Wednesday October 4).
Traffic is passing in lanes one and two, however congestion is building on approach to the incident.
National Highways is warning that drivers should expect delays and is warning to “allow extra journey time if travelling in the area”.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The call came in shortly after 2.30pm and is believed to be on the northbound carriageway between junction 16 and 17.
"Reported to be four/five vehicles which are blocking lanes three and four. No reported injuries yet.”
UPDATE: Recovery is now underway. Congestion is reaching eight miles, which equates to around 75 minute delays.
UPDATE: All lanes have now reopened, but there is still around seven miles of congestion – around 30 minutes of delays.
More to follow.