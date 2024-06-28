First section of controversially delayed multi-million pound relief road NOW OPEN in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first section of a controversially delayed multi-million pound relief road has today (June 28) opened in Northampton.

Sandy Lane, situated between Duston and Harpole, has been closed to thousands of motorists since June 2023 for reconstruction as part of a broader initiative to build hundreds of new homes in the area.

Miller Homes and Vistry Group are delivering almost 800 new homes across two developments, and the existing route between the A4500 and Roman Road passing along Sandy Lane was closed as part of this.

Originally, the northern section of the Sandy Lane Relief Road (SLRR) was due to open on April 1. However, on April 11, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) announced the opening was postponed due to “unauthorised works” by an unspecified developer. WNC confirmed that neither Miller Homes nor Vistry, the developers of the two housing estates along Sandy Lane, were responsible for these works.

Sandy Lane, situated between Duston and Harpole, has been closed to thousands of motorists since June 2023 for reconstruction as part of a broader initiative to build hundreds of new homes. Photo: West Northamptonshire Council.

Back in May, WNC Leader Councillor Adam Brown, told the Chronicle & Echo that the northern section would open at the end of June via a temporary link connecting on to the old Sandy Lane until the southern section of the relief road is sorted. This has now been delivered.

Regarding the southern section of the road, WNC recently said that “positive discussions” are ongoing with Homes England – the owner of the land surrounding the final stretch of the relief road, which will ultimately connect to the A4500. Cllr Brown says the southern section is planned to open before the end of 2024.

Cheryl Barnett, owner of Sandy Lane Plants, revealed the delays to the road opening continued to have a negative effect on her business. The significant challenges include multiple changes to the access road by Miller Homes. She has been told multiple times by both the developer and WNC that there will be no financial compensation.

Stuart Timmiss, WNC executive director for place and economy, said: “We know in implementing much needed new housing developments there can be impact on residents but by working closely with the developers, we have sought to mitigate these as much as possible and address issues as they arose.

“I would like to apologise to the residents of Harpole and Duston, and businesses in the area, who have had a difficult time while this closure has been in place, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank them for their patience.

“We’re very grateful to colleagues at Vistry Group and Miller Homes for working with us to deliver this link as soon as was possible.

“We will continue our conversations with Homes England to get the whole relief road completed as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson on behalf of the two developers, Vistry Group and Miller Homes, said they are pleased to have opened this section of the SLRR.

“We have worked closely with West Northamptonshire Council to complete the work on this section of the new relief road as quickly and efficiently as possible, ensuring safety was at the top of our priority list at all times,” the spokesperson continued.

“We also appreciate the disruption this has caused while the road was being built and would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused, and now hope road users will benefit from the improved transport infrastructure for many years to come.