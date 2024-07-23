HGV crashed and got stuck under low bridge at Northampton General Hospital site

A lorry crashed into a low bridge on site at Northampton General Hospital yesterday (Monday).

The DHL lorry became wedged under the bridge near the Cheyne Walk entrance at NGH for around ten minutes yesterday, according to the press team at the hospital.

No further details have been supplied.

In December a Stagecoach double decker became wedged under the same bridge. Stagecoach said it would carry out an investigation.

A HGV has hit a bridge at Northampton General Hospital. Picture by Andrew Rowe.A HGV has hit a bridge at Northampton General Hospital. Picture by Andrew Rowe.
A HGV has hit a bridge at Northampton General Hospital. Picture by Andrew Rowe.

An earlier version of this article stated the DHL lorry hit the bridge today (Tuesday). We are happy to set the record straight that it was in fact yesterday (Monday). We apologise for any confusion caused

