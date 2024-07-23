HGV crashed and got stuck under low bridge at Northampton General Hospital site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lorry crashed into a low bridge on site at Northampton General Hospital yesterday (Monday).

The DHL lorry became wedged under the bridge near the Cheyne Walk entrance at NGH for around ten minutes yesterday, according to the press team at the hospital.

No further details have been supplied.

A HGV has hit a bridge at Northampton General Hospital. Picture by Andrew Rowe.