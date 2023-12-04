News you can trust since 1931
Stagecoach to carry out 'full investigation' after bus crash at Northampton General Hospital

The bus firm says safety is its “absolute priority”
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 4th Dec 2023, 12:10 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 12:19 GMT
The bus company responsible for the vehicle which collided with a bridge at Northampton General Hospital says it will carry out a “full investigation”.

On Sunday evening (December 3), entrances and internal roads at the Cliftonville hospital were closed from just before 7.30pm after a Stagecoach bus crashed into a bridge.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt. Emergency services dealt with the incident and had entrances and roads back open by around 10pm.

The incident happened at NGH on Sunday December 3.The incident happened at NGH on Sunday December 3.
The incident happened at NGH on Sunday December 3.

Now, Stagecoach has said it will carry out a full investigation and assist police with their inquiries.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: "We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident on December 3 at Northampton General Hospital.

"Safety is our absolute priority and we will carry out a full investigation into the circumstances as well as assisting police with their inquiries."

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “This happened at about 7.20pm last night when a bus was in collision with a low bridge on the hospital grounds. Thankfully no one was injured.”

