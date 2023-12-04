Stagecoach to carry out 'full investigation' after bus crash at Northampton General Hospital

The bus firm says safety is its “absolute priority”

The bus company responsible for the vehicle which collided with a bridge at Northampton General Hospital says it will carry out a “full investigation”.

The incident happened at NGH on Sunday December 3.

Now, Stagecoach has said it will carry out a full investigation and assist police with their inquiries.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: "We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident on December 3 at Northampton General Hospital.

"Safety is our absolute priority and we will carry out a full investigation into the circumstances as well as assisting police with their inquiries."