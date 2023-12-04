Stagecoach to carry out 'full investigation' after bus crash at Northampton General Hospital
The bus company responsible for the vehicle which collided with a bridge at Northampton General Hospital says it will carry out a “full investigation”.
On Sunday evening (December 3), entrances and internal roads at the Cliftonville hospital were closed from just before 7.30pm after a Stagecoach bus crashed into a bridge.
Thankfully, nobody was hurt. Emergency services dealt with the incident and had entrances and roads back open by around 10pm.
Now, Stagecoach has said it will carry out a full investigation and assist police with their inquiries.
A Stagecoach spokesman said: "We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident on December 3 at Northampton General Hospital.
"Safety is our absolute priority and we will carry out a full investigation into the circumstances as well as assisting police with their inquiries."
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “This happened at about 7.20pm last night when a bus was in collision with a low bridge on the hospital grounds. Thankfully no one was injured.”