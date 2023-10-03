Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s when a major road in Northampton is set to reopen to thousands of motorists following weeks of traffic chaos.

Welford Road in Kingsthorpe has been closed to traffic since August 29, affecting thousands of motorists in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works to reconstruct and repair a failed embankment along the road between the Kingsmead and Redland Drive junctions are currently taking place, according to traffic reports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Welford Road has been closed since August 29 and is set to reopen on October 20, according to traffic reports

There are also works three-way traffic lights on Welford Road and Brampton Lane, just outside The Windhover pub, for new roundabout construction works.

The roads are both expected to reopen and be free of temporary traffic lights on October 20, according to traffic reports.

Diversions are in place.

Hundreds of new homes are being built in that area of the town including the nearby Buckton Fields.