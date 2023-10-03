Here's when a major road in Northampton is set to fully reopen to thousands of motorists following weeks of traffic chaos
Welford Road in Kingsthorpe has been closed to traffic since August 29, affecting thousands of motorists in the process.
Works to reconstruct and repair a failed embankment along the road between the Kingsmead and Redland Drive junctions are currently taking place, according to traffic reports.
There are also works three-way traffic lights on Welford Road and Brampton Lane, just outside The Windhover pub, for new roundabout construction works.
The roads are both expected to reopen and be free of temporary traffic lights on October 20, according to traffic reports.
Diversions are in place.
Hundreds of new homes are being built in that area of the town including the nearby Buckton Fields.
As well as new homes, the North West Relief Road is also being built nearby and is set to be completed by summer 2024.