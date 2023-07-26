Progress as huge new bridge is installed at controversial multi-million pound relief road in Northampton

A multi-million pound relief road in Northampton has taken its next major step towards completion by summer 2024.

The latest stage of construction at the controversial North-West Relief Road (NWRR) has seen a huge new bridge being installed linking two piers near Kentstone Close, Kingsthorpe.

Once complete, the road will link the A428 Harlestone Road with the A5199 Welford Road.

The council says it will serve the housing growth that is proposed to the west and north of Northampton as well as ‘helping to address existing congestion by providing another crossing of the river valley’.

Pictures show the latest progress at the site involves a bridge being installed in the Kingsthorpe area.

A West Northants Council (WNC) spokesman said: “Over the last twelve months, we have been with partners to acquire the land for the development, working with experts to scope and begin the relevant archaeological field work – while protecting our environment and manage the careful construction of the rail and river bridges. In addition to this, critical utility diversions will take place alongside the scheme groundworks.

“The design and build contractor Balfour Beatty, and Kier Highways are working with us and works are expected to be complete by summer 2024.

“The NWRR will link the A428 Harlestone Road with the A5199 Welford Road. The section from the A428 to south of the railway line will be constructed by the developers of Dallington Grange.

"The first part of this section has already been constructed as part of the Harlestone Manor development. We will be responsible for building the section of road across the railway line connecting the developer's road to the A5199 Welford Road.”

The spokesman said the benefits of the scheme include enabling the 3,000-home development at Dallington Grange to be delivered.

The road is being funded by a combination of central government, local government and developer funding, says the spokesman.

Government funding of £7.93m has been allocated from the SEMLEP Local Growth Deal. WNC says it has committed up to £4.2m towards the scheme. Developer contributions of at least £15m have been identified towards the scheme.

The road has been criticised by many, including Whitehills & Spring Park Residents Association (WASPRA).

Sean Brady, the chairman of WASPRA, previously said: “With this application, we’re sleepwalking into another planning disaster like the bus station and Angel Square. Our traffic assessments show gridlock is certain. The proposed roundabout is without question a danger with HGVs trying to navigate its multi-lane layout. This road will cause traffic to push down the various rat runs by parents making their way to school and it’s only a matter of time before the first casualty.

“You might think there is no alternative to approve this plan today. But there is. Begin this plan again from the start and submit it alongside plans for a full Northern Orbital road.”

And Patrick Cross, a local resident and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport, added: “This is a waste of money. It will only move congestion around the corner. The orbital road is the only sensible mitigation, and until it is in operation the NWRR should be postponed.”