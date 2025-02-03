Here's a list of all the overlapping gas and road works causing delays for thousands of motorists in Northampton

Many motorists are facing delays in Northampton due to ongoing road and gas works across the town.

With several major roads affected, including Harborough Road, Kettering Road, Park Avenue North, Billing Road, and various parts of the A4500, traffic control measures such as road closures and multi-way signals are in place.

These disruptions are expected to continue for the coming days and weeks, causing significant delays.

There have also been various reports across multiple sites in recent months regarding faulty temporary traffic lights. This newspaper previously reported on issues in Main Road, Duston, where malfunctioning lights caused added chaos for motorists.

Road and gas works cause delays in Northampton There are several road and gas works taking place across Northampton, which are causing delays for motorists.

Road and gas works cause delays in Northampton The eastbound carriageway of the A4500, between Kislingbury and Upton, has been closed overnight from January 27 until Friday (February 7), due to works to install anti-skid material. These works are being carried out by Kier on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC). It was previously closed overnight from January 13 to January 18.

Road and gas works causing delays in Northampton Cadent's three-week gas works in Duston Road, which began on January 13, have been completed, while gas works in Weedon Road, adjacent to this, are expected to finish on Tuesday (February 4). Both projects have caused congestion and subsequent delays for many motorists.

Road and gas works cause delays in Northampton Cadent's three-month gas works in Harlestone Road, which began on January 6, are causing delays due to four-way traffic lights. The project, aimed at replacing old pipes for greener gas, is expected to finish by March 28.