Have YOUR say on future of controversial bus lane and enforcement camera in Northampton
Northampton residents will have the opportunity to tell the council how a controversial bus lane in the town should operate.
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) wants the public's views on the Weedon Road/St James' Road bus lane and its enforcement camera, which sits opposite Westbridge Garage.
The council said people will be able to voice their opinions later this month in a survey - with more details set to be released 'shortly and publicised widely to encourage participation'.
The issue is also set to be brought up in a council cabinet meeting later this month after councillor Phil Larratt called for a review of the scheme in July.
Councillor Larratt requested that the bus lane and camera stays but their operational times revert back to between 7am and 9am on Monday to Saturday.
Councillor Larratt said: “Since our council took on these arrangements in April this year, we have become aware of significant concerns around the Weedon Road/St James camera.
"It’s therefore timely that we review the cameras and ask people what they think.
“Bus lanes play a role in making public transport easier and quicker for our residents, but we need to make sure we get the balance right for everyone, whether they’re a car driver or cyclist, or a taxi or bus passenger.”
The lane has been criticised by many motorists and Chron readers since its inception in August of last year.
The scheme was put in place to lower congestion, encourage cycling and use of public transport but often appears to cause more traffic than it alleviates.
The bus lane's camera - which operates 24/7 along with the lane itself - has also been disputed by many, with some calling it a 'cash cow' and 'sneaky' which has caused them 'unnecessary stress' at times.
Motorists have been using the bus lane for decades to undertake stationary vehicles waiting to turn right into the garage, which is at the centre of the furore.
Fines for driving in the lane start at £30 and can lead to legal action if not paid.
The council has made more than £500,000 in fines since the camera went live in February of this year.