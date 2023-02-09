Here is a comprehensive list of roadworks planned for one notorious road in Northampton that has affected thousands of motorists for months.

Following many complaints from residents and road users in Duston, Chronicle & Echo asked West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) for a full list of roadworks planned for Berrywood Road.

Works on Berrywood Road have been on and off since last summer to accommodate three major housing developments in the area, which will see hundreds of properties built in fields between Duston and Harpole.

Berrywood Road works have been ongoing for months now to accommodate three new housing developments in fields between Harpole and Duston

Gary Youens, Duston Parish Clerk, said: "We have received multiple complaints from residents in the Weggs Farm Road area who are really frustrated with the situation on Berrywood Road. They have expressed their concerns about the continued dust, noise and disruption caused by the road and construction works. There doesn’t seem to be much information and the fear is that this could drag on for weeks and months to come.

"Residents in St Giles Park say the building lorries are now using Weggs Farm Road to access the building site. They tend to use these residential roads during the school morning rush time which is making matters worse for local people. One resident has told us about their worry of the road surface deteriorating if heavy vehicles continue to use these roads in the months ahead.

"Duston residents have long been concerned about the impact these new housing developments will have on our local roads.

"There needs to be more information for the residents of St Giles park so they know what to expect."

This newspaper asked WNC for a comprehensive list of works set for Berrywood Road in the coming months.

A WNC spokesman said: "Berrywood Road was reopened by Anglian Water earlier this week and we believe the work has now concluded.

"Developer Chasetown will have a road closure there from February 13 to 17 (half term) to resurface the roundabout.

"GTC housebuilders will have temporary signals in place for gas works between February 20 and March 24.

"National Grid will have temporary traffic signals at the junction with Ryeland Road with temporary signals from April 3 to 14.

"Miller Homes is scheduled to start work on the roundabout at the junction of Roman Road, Berrywood Road and Sandy Lane in April but they still have some agreements to complete so this could be later."

An Anglian Water spokeswoman added: "Anglian Water removed the road closure on Wednesday (February 8). The work was delayed to allow surface material to fully set before being impacted by traffic. We apologise for any issues experienced during this time."

Councillor Phil Larratt, in charge of highways at WNC, apologised in December for the delay to works on Berrywood Road - click here to read more.