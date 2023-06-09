The highly-anticipated Northampton Carnival is back this weekend – and a number of road closures are in place to allow the parade to take place.

Festivities kick off from midday on Saturday (June 10) at the Racecourse. The parade will then set off around 2pm and will see floats and performers make their way along Kettering Road and into the town centre.

To allow this to happen, a number of roads will be closed from around 1.45pm until between 4pm and 5pm. The parade is set to arrive back at the Racecourse around 4.30pm.

A number of town centre roads will be closed on Saturday (June 10).

All the roads closed on Saturday June 10 for Northampton Carnival 2023

Kettering Road

Abington Square

York Road

Spencer Parade

St Giles Street

St Giles Square

Wood Hill

Dychurch Lane

Abington Street

Raglan Street

Wellingborough Road

Park Avenue

Abington Avenue

Abington Grove

At the Racecourse there will be a thrilling funfair, a wide variety of tantalising food, a range of arts, crafts, charity and information stalls for you to peruse.

The parade will see spectacular costumes and eye-catching floats proceeding down Kettering Road through the town centre up Abington Street then returning via Wellingborough Road back to the park around 4.30pm.

The main stage at the Racecourse is jam packed from 12pm – 7.30pm with top DJ’s from Inspiration FM & Set It Off Sound spinning tunes in between the impressive line-up of talent from Northamptonshire and beyond.

