Northampton Carnival 2023 is taking place in June...and here's everything you need to know

Preparation is well and truly underway as the countdown begins for Northampton Carnival 2023 which takes place on Saturday 10th June, at the Racecourse Park, Northampton.

This year celebrates 18 years since the return of one the towns largest free multicultural community event which is completely run by volunteers. The theme is Celebrating The People Who Came, which links in with the 75th Anniversary of the arrival of the first Windrush Generation aboard the HMT Empire Windrush in 1948.

Activities begin at 12noon at the Racecourse with a thrilling funfair, a wide variety of tantalising food, a range of arts, crafts, charity and information stalls for you to peruse.

The parade will set-off from the park at 2pm with spectacular costumes and eye-catching floats proceeding down Kettering Road through the town centre up Abington Street then returning via Wellingborough Road back to the park around 4.30pm.

Meanwhile, back at the park the main stage is jam packed from 12pm – 7.30pm with top DJ’s from Inspiration FM & Set It Off Sound spinning tunes in between the impressive line-up of talent from Northamptonshire and beyond including: Silhouette Youth Dance Troupe, young vocalist Ruby Stamp, Britain’s Got Talent finalists Born To Perform Dance Group, Malcom Dunn & Friends, United African Drummers, Young Creations, the dulcet tones of The Songstress, Northampton’s funkiest band The Repro Jam Squad, recording reggae artist CBlock Muzic, dancehall artist Ricardo Rawal, singing sensation Likkle Jay, and this year’s headliner is one of the finest live Reggae Bands Reggaematik ft international music legend Ras Jabulani.

This is truly a wonderful day out for the entire family, where you’ll see how creative people are through their interpretation of the theme, enjoy the amazing talent we have on our doorstep and gain information from the numerous voluntary organisations around on the day.

