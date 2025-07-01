Full details of temporary one-way systems due to be implemented around Silverstone during British Grand Prix

Temporary one-way systems will be implemented around Silverstone this weekend, to ease congestion across the four-day British Grand Prix event.

More than 480,000 visitors are due to attend the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, which runs from Thursday July 3 to Sunday July 6.

National Highways says traffic is expected to be heavy in the area from Wednesday July 2 until Monday July 7. The roads authority also says there will be extra traffic officers patrolling the area to “keep traffic flowing and clear any incidents as quickly as possible”.

As in previous years, National Highways will be implementing a one-way system on the A43 between the Abthorpe Roundabout at Towcester and the junction with the B4525 interchange near Syresham on Saturday July 5 and Sunday.

From 5am to until around 2pm on both days the direction of traffic will be towards the circuit while from approximately 2pm to 11 pm it will switch to take people away from the venue. This will be lifted earlier if possible, according to the roads authority.

Dadford Road to Silverstone circuit will also become one way on Friday July 4 morning, and all day Saturday and Sunday.

National Highways operations manager, Mark Munnoch, said: “This is a major date in the yearly motor racing calendar and many thousands of people will be heading to Silverstone this weekend with a large number using our roads.

“We are working closely with Silverstone to manage traffic flow and would urge people travelling to the circuit to follow the signs on the motorways and their car parking pass rather than sat navs. Whilst sat navs will get them to the circuit, depending on which car park is required they may need to leave by different slip roads.

“People should allow extra time for journeys and make sure they are properly prepared, for example carrying out pre-journey vehicle checks and carrying bottled water, particularly in hot weather.”

Those attending are urged to follow the signs from the M1, M40 and on their car parking pass, rather than relying on satnavs and follow the directions of signage and stewards.

Ongoing roadworks on the A43 to build Towcester relief road have been lifted for the Grand Prix weekend, in a bid to help ease congestion.