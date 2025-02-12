A ‘frustrated’ man has slammed Stagecoach over a no-show commuter bus service that ‘frequently doesn’t turn up’ – and he’s encouraged his fellow workers to ‘bombard’ the company with complaints.

Mick, a commuter who relies on the 7.21am bus from Northampton town centre to get to work at Swan Valley, says the bus has failed to show up six times already this year.

Mick, in his 60s, says up to 40 commuters are left stranded and forced to find alternative ways to get to work, with some opting for minicabs and others, in extreme cases, walking.

He said: “We don’t know why it doesn’t turn up, not a clue. I’ve got so many complaint case numbers now, but nobody from Stagecoach has called me. All they say is posh words like ‘we’ll escalate the problem.’ It’s been six times already this year we’ve not had a bus. I’m spending money buying bus passes (£23 a week) and they’re not turning up. We all have to take minicabs to work – I spent £60 in three days for minicabs.

"When you phone them up there’s no explanation for it. They say they’ll get back to you within 48 hours, well, it’s been 1,000 hours and I’ve still had nobody call me, no explanation. It’s the same excuse ‘it’s gone to an operations manager.’ Where are all these managers? Are they in Hawaii on a beach? Because everyone I’ve spoken to says they will get someone to call me. This has been ongoing for six months. It’s getting too frequent. It’s ridiculous.”

He added: “It’s frustrating. I’m disgusted. Everyone else is frustrated, but what can we do? It’s only because of the type of person I am, I voice my opinion, I don’t let things go easily. I told the others they need to do the same as me and bombard them because we are all spending a lot of money to get to work.

“I’m sure if you go to the villages, they do not have this problem. Why is it just this bus that doesn’t turn up?”

Responding, Stagecoach said: “We are sorry for the continuing problems that customers have experienced waiting for the 07.21 journey to Swan Valley. Over 99 per cent of our journeys run across Northampton, which should continue to give customers the confidence that their bus will turn up. There are occasions when things go wrong, and some of these are within our control, while others aren’t. We are sorry when this happens, and our aim is to never let down a customer.

“One of our customer service leaders will be reaching out to Mick shortly.”

This isn’t the first time Mick has taken on Stagecoach. He reported the same issue to the Chronicle and Echo in September, where he said he and his fellow commuters were made to look like ‘pillocks’ by the firm.