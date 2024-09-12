'Frustrated' Northampton commuter slams Stagecoach for making him and 50 others look like 'pillocks'

A frustrated bus user in Northampton has slammed Stagecoach for making him and 50 other commuters look like ‘pillocks'.

A bus user has voiced frustration with Stagecoach after experiencing repeated delays on the 55 service from Drapery to Swan Valley, leaving commuters stranded and causing significant inconvenience.

The commuter, who relies on the 7:21am bus to get to work, said: "The bus didn’t turn up on Monday (September 9). There’s only one every two hours. I ended up leaving at 8:15am and getting a £15 taxi. This is the second time it’s happened in six weeks. When you phone them, they just give a pathetic excuse saying there’s no buses. How can that be? You’ve got 50 people standing at the bus stop frustrated. There’s no communication to inform us. We were stood outside McDonald’s like pillocks."

The disgruntled bus user highlighted how these delays are affecting workers. He said: "There were people who walked all the way to Swan Valley; it took them two hours. I rang Stagecoach again, and they said, ‘we do not have any buses.’ With all due respect, they’re a major company. How can they not have a bus to Swan Valley when there’s 50 to 60 people going to work?"

He also criticised the lack of communication and coordination from Stagecoach, adding: "They’ve got a depot in Drapery, the office next to McDonald’s. Surely someone can communicate with us. I feel like we’re being disrespected. They don’t seem to care. It costs me £1,200 a year for a pass—times that by 50 people at the bus stop, and that’s £50k. They’re not interested. People are aggravated. They’re walking to work, getting there late, and having to explain why."

The user also expressed his frustration over the continued lack of information at bus shelters, particularly in Kingsley. He said: "These bus shelters have had no information for three or four months now. We don’t know when, or if, a bus is going to turn up.”

In response, a spokesman for Stagecoach acknowledged the issues. They said: "We are sorry about the problems experienced when waiting for our 55 service to Swan Valley. Over 99% of our journeys run across Northampton, which should give customers confidence that their bus will turn up. There are occasions when things go wrong, and some of these are within our control, while others aren’t. We are sorry when this happens."

The company also pointed out that digital screens at bus stops, which provide service updates, are controlled and maintained by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC). The spokesman said: "Where there are issues with these, it’s for the council to repair them. Customers can, however, track our buses on the Stagecoach app, which provides an excellent alternative."

Despite this, the unhappy bus user claimed both Stagecoach and WNC pass the blame between each other when complaints arise.

WNC has been contacted for comment.