'Expect delays': Busy dual carriageway in Northampton to be reduced to one lane in both directions for one month

A busy dual carriageway in Northampton is set to be reduced to a single lane for one month while works continue to complete a long-awaited relief road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction began in mid-February to connect the northern section of the Sandy Lane Relief Road (SLRR) to the southern section.

The southern section has been known as the ‘road to nowhere’ since it was built in 2009 but left unfinished due to a land dispute with the government that was only recently resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) announced on its website: “Works are progressing well! To assist with this, lane closures will be in place on the A4500 from 5 March to 4 April 2025. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Works begin on the long-awaited Sandy Lane Relief Road in Northampton, as construction progresses to link the northern and southern sections of the road.

During this period, lane closures will be in place on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the A4500 between the Sandy Lane roundabout and Upton Valley Way North. The closures will be in effect 24/7, and drivers are urged to expect delays.

Most of the work will take place during the day, though there will be some night-time work as well, according to WNC.

Emergency vehicles will still be able to access the area, though delays are to be expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footways and crossing points will remain unaffected, allowing pedestrians and cyclists to continue using the area as usual.

For safety reasons, two bus stops along the A4500 will be temporarily suspended.

Residents and commuters are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys during this period.