Entrances reopen at Northampton General Hospital after bus collides with bridge
Entrances and internal roads have reopened at Northampton General Hospital after a bus collided with a bridge.
The incident happened shortly before 8.30pm on Sunday (December 3) on the ground of the hospital in Cliftonville.
Images on social media show half of the top section of bus destroyed, but thankfully the hospital confirmed on social media that no one was injured.
Just before 10pm, NGH posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Update on earlier incident: The incident has now been cleared and all entrances and internal roads are operating as normal.
“We would like to extend our thanks to our colleagues at NGH for their response to the incident, and to our local emergency services for their support.”
Entrances and internal roads are back to normal and traffic is also normal this morning (Monday December 4).
At the time, NGH posted on X: “We are currently dealing with an incident on site where a bus has collided with a low hanging bridge. There were no injuries and everyone is safe.
“We would ask people to avoid the area while our teams work to clear the scene.
“Access to our Maternity and Paediatrics units will be through the Area L, Cheyne Walk entrance.
“We will provide further updates soon.”
NGH has been contacted for a further statement.
Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.