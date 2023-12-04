News you can trust since 1931
Entrances reopen at Northampton General Hospital after bus collides with bridge

The incident was dealt with quickly before internal roads and entrances reopened
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 4th Dec 2023, 08:55 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 08:55 GMT
Entrances and internal roads have reopened at Northampton General Hospital after a bus collided with a bridge.

The incident happened shortly before 8.30pm on Sunday (December 3) on the ground of the hospital in Cliftonville.

Images on social media show half of the top section of bus destroyed, but thankfully the hospital confirmed on social media that no one was injured.

A bus collided with a bridge at Northampton General Hospital. Picture from X/@D2O0J02A bus collided with a bridge at Northampton General Hospital. Picture from X/@D2O0J02
A bus collided with a bridge at Northampton General Hospital. Picture from X/@D2O0J02

Just before 10pm, NGH posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Update on earlier incident: The incident has now been cleared and all entrances and internal roads are operating as normal.

“We would like to extend our thanks to our colleagues at NGH for their response to the incident, and to our local emergency services for their support.”

Entrances and internal roads are back to normal and traffic is also normal this morning (Monday December 4).

At the time, NGH posted on X: “We are currently dealing with an incident on site where a bus has collided with a low hanging bridge. There were no injuries and everyone is safe.

“We would ask people to avoid the area while our teams work to clear the scene.

“Access to our Maternity and Paediatrics units will be through the Area L, Cheyne Walk entrance.

“We will provide further updates soon.”

NGH has been contacted for a further statement.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.

