Double decker bus collides with bridge at Northampton General Hospital

Emergency services on the scene
By David Summers
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 21:08 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 21:23 GMT
A double decker bus has collided with a bridge at Northampton General Hospital this evening.

NGH Hospitals Trust issued the following statement at 8.24pm: “We are currently dealing with an incident on site where a bus has collided with a low hanging bridge. There were no injuries and everyone is safe.

“We would ask people to avoid the area while our teams work to clear the scene.

A bus has collided with a bridge at Northampton General Hospital . Picture from X/@D2O0J02A bus has collided with a bridge at Northampton General Hospital . Picture from X/@D2O0J02
A bus has collided with a bridge at Northampton General Hospital . Picture from X/@D2O0J02

“Access to our Maternity and Paediatrics units will be through the Area L, Cheyne Walk entrance.

We will provide further updates soon.”

Images on social media show half of the top section of bus destroyed.

