Electronic signage installed at Northampton General as car park upgrades continue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers can now easily see where there are spaces available in multiple car parks across the Northampton General (NGH) site.

As part of the ongoing ANPR car park upgrades at the busy NGH site in Cliftonville, new camera-operated barriers were installed across multiple car parks this week.

A spokesperson for the hospital said that the upgraded staff barriers will not affect patient and visitor parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electronic signage has also been installed so drivers can clearly see the amount spaces that are available in any given car park.

Hospital bosses hope the new system will help relieve the congestion and grid locks often seen on the site.

The ANPR parking system launched at NGH on the week commencing March 11. The newly installed technology photographs the registration plate of all vehicles that enter and leave the site.

Visitors pay when they leave the hospital, as the cameras are linked to on-site pay machines, so entering a registration number will determine how much the parking is, based on how long the vehicle has been parked.

Hospital bosses hope the new system will help relieve the congestion and grid locks often seen on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An NGH spokesman said: “The new ANPR system will improve the car parking experience for patients and visitors on site. The process will mean patients and visitors only pay for the time they have been at the hospital and won’t have to worry about car parking tickets running out.

“As well as this we hope the new system will improve vehicle movement on site and provide a quicker entrance and exit to our car parks.”

Visitors can use cash, card, contactless and app at the payment machines, as they leave the hospital. They no longer need to display a ticket.

Patients and visitors will also be able to drop off and pick up for 30 minutes, including taxi’s for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ANPR does not impact free parking for registered Blue Badge users. Free parking will remain available for cancer patients undergoing treatment and visitors or patients who are receiving end of life care

Parents of children staying overnight will also continue to receive free parking between the hours of 7.30pm and 8am.

Parking is also free to all outpatients who attend hospital for an appointment at least three times within a month and for an overall period of at least three months.