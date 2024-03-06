New ANPR parking system to launch at Northampton General Hospital next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new ANPR car parking system will launch at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) next week.

The system, which will be in place from Monday March 11, will photograph the registration plate of all vehicles that enter and leave the site.

Visitors will pay when they leave the hospital, as the cameras are linked to on-site pay machines, so entering a registration number will determine how much the parking is, based on how long the vehicle has been parked.

Hospital bosses hope the new system will help relieve the congestion and grid locks often seen on the site.

An NGH spokesman said: “The new ANPR system will improve the car parking experience for patients and visitors on site. The process will mean patients and visitors only pay for the time they have been at the hospital and won’t have to worry about car parking tickets running out.

“As well as this we hope the new system will improve vehicle movement on site and provide a quicker entrance and exit to our car parks.”

Visitors will be able to pay using cash, card, contactless and app at the payment machines, as they leave the hospital. There will no longer be a need to display a ticket.

Patients and visitors will also be able to drop off and pick up for 30 minutes, including taxi’s for free.

ANPR will not impact free parking for registered Blue Badge users and concessions for other patient and visitor groups.

Blue Badge users will need to scan their Blue Badge at a pay machine and enter their registration number, or send those details to [email protected] with 48 hours, or go to the travel office, near to the main reception. Blue Badges will still need to be displayed inside the parked car.

Free parking will remain available for cancer patients undergoing treatment and visitors or patients who are receiving end of life care. Parents of children staying overnight will also continue to receive free parking between the hours of 7.30pm and 8am. This applies to a maximum of two vehicles.