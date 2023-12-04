Driver taken to hospital after collision on A45 in Northampton which caused rush hour delays

Thankfully, the driver’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening

A driver was taken to hospital following a collision on the A45 in Northampton.

The incident happened just before 2.15pm on Friday (December 1) on the westbound carriageway of the A45 between Billing and Riverside.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The collision involved the driver of a black Vauxhall Insignia and the driver of red Toyota Yaris.

“One driver was taken to Northampton General Hospital with back and neck injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.”

The collision caused rush hour delays as the carriageway was closed until around 5.50pm to allow for recovery.