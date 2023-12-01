Rush hour delays due to multi-vehicle collision on A45 in Northampton
A main dual carriageway is closed in Northampton after a collision.
The A45 westbound is closed between the A43/Riverside junction and the Barnes Meadow/Bedford Road junction this evening (Friday December 1).
National Highways say the closure is due to a multi-vehicle collision, and that emergency services are on scene.
The road authority posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The #A45 is CLOSED westbound between the #A43 and #A428/#A5095 near #Northampton due to a multi-vehicle collision.
“Emergency services are on scene.
“More info to follow.”
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service also posted on X: “The A45 in Northants is closed westbound between the A43 (near Great Billing) & A428/A5095 (near Northampton) due to a collision.
“We are in attendance with @northantspolice & @EMASNHSTrust
“Traffic is backing up in the area & causing delays. Please find alternate routes.”
AA Traffic is reporting severe delays.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.