A main dual carriageway is closed in Northampton after a collision.

The A45 westbound is closed between the A43/Riverside junction and the Barnes Meadow/Bedford Road junction this evening (Friday December 1).

National Highways say the closure is due to a multi-vehicle collision, and that emergency services are on scene.

Drivers are warned to avoid the A45 near Northampton.

The road authority posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The #A45 is CLOSED westbound between the #A43 and #A428/#A5095 near #Northampton due to a multi-vehicle collision.

“Emergency services are on scene.

“More info to follow.”

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service also posted on X: “The A45 in Northants is closed westbound between the A43 (near Great Billing) & A428/A5095 (near Northampton) due to a collision.

“We are in attendance with @northantspolice & @EMASNHSTrust

“Traffic is backing up in the area & causing delays. Please find alternate routes.”

AA Traffic is reporting severe delays.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.