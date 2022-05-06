Driver arrested following three-vehicle rush-hour crash on outskirts of Northampton

Police have confirmed a driver was arrested following a three-vehicle pile-up on the outskirts of Northampton during the evening rush hour on Thursday (May 5).

Emergency services were called after two cars and a van collided on the A4500, at the Pineham junction, at around 5.10pm.

An air ambulance was seen overhead but a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said there were no serious injuries.

