Air ambulance called to collision on main road in Northampton as long delays expected

An air ambulance and other emergency services have been called to a collision on a main road in Northampton.

Police, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene of the collision on the A4500 close to the Pineham junction this evening (May 5).

The collision is believed to have happened between 5pm and 5.15pm.

Drivers are warned to avoid the area.

A Chronicle & Echo reporter at the scene says multiple vehicles are involved and the air ambulance has been hovering overhead.

The road is partially blocked off and traffic is backed up to Sixfields.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.