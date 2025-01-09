'Delays expected' for thousands of motorists as major road in and out of Northampton set to CLOSE for five nights
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The A4500 between the Sixfields roundabout at Upton and the Kislingbury roundabout, in both directions, will be closed, with ‘delays expected’, according to signage.
The signage says that the two-mile stretch of road will be closed overnight from Monday (January 13) to Saturday (January 18) between 8pm and 6am.
The works involve carriageway resurfacing, ironwork, road markings, and anti-skid application.
These works were originally scheduled for January 6 to January 11 but were recently postponed due to forecasted cold weather.
A WNC spokesman provided the following details for the works, which will continue into February:
- 13th to 18th January: Road will be closed overnight for resurfacing.
- After resurfacing, the new surface needs two weeks to cure before anti-skid can be applied.
- Warning signs will be placed along relevant stretches during the curing period.
- 27th January to 7th February: Further overnight closures for the application of anti-skid.
- The gap between 18th and 27th January is shorter than two weeks, but work will begin where the surface has been in place the longest, ensuring the required curing time is met before applying the anti-skid.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.