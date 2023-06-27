News you can trust since 1931
'Delays likely' as seven day works start on busy Northampton town centre street

Thousands of motorists are set to be affected
By Logan MacLeod
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 17:27 BST

Thousands of motorists are set to be affected as a busy road in Northampton town centre is be closed for a week.

Cadent began works in Bridge Street, Northampton today (Tuesday, June 27) which will last until July 3, according to traffic reports.

‘Delays are likely’ in the area, according to the contractor, and a diversion route is in place.

Bridge Street is closed for seven days due to gas worksBridge Street is closed for seven days due to gas works
Elsewhere in Bridge Street, a brand new convenience store has just opened at the former Juice Cafe, occupying one of many empty units in the town centre.

