'Delays likely' as seven day works start on busy Northampton town centre street
Thousands of motorists are set to be affected as a busy road in Northampton town centre is be closed for a week.
Cadent began works in Bridge Street, Northampton today (Tuesday, June 27) which will last until July 3, according to traffic reports.
‘Delays are likely’ in the area, according to the contractor, and a diversion route is in place.
Elsewhere in Bridge Street, a brand new convenience store has just opened at the former Juice Cafe, occupying one of many empty units in the town centre.