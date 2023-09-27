News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

'Damage only' two vehicle collision caused hours of delays on A45 in Northampton

Thankfully, nobody was injured
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A collision on a main dual carriageway in Northampton, which caused hours of delays, was “damage only”, police have confirmed.

The two vehicle collision happened at around 4pm on Tuesday (September 26) on the eastbound carriageway of the A45 between Brackmills and Barnes Meadow, close to the Brackmills slip road. One lane was closed as police officers and highways officials dealt with the incident and aided recovery of the vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Miles of queues and traffic were seen on the road, with congestion reaching junction 15 of the M1 and even spilling onto the motorway.

Drivers saw long delays on the A45 on Tuesday September 26 after a two vehicle collision.Drivers saw long delays on the A45 on Tuesday September 26 after a two vehicle collision.
Drivers saw long delays on the A45 on Tuesday September 26 after a two vehicle collision.
Most Popular

Traffic was also affected in the surrounding areas, including Bedford Road and across Brackmills, into the evening.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman has today (Wednesday September 27) confirmed that the collision was “damage only”. East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) was not in attendance.

National Highways confirmed that the road fully reopened at around 6.50pm. Traffic cleared quickly following the reopening.

Related topics:NorthamptonA45TrafficEast Midlands Ambulance ServiceNational Highways