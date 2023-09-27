'Damage only' two vehicle collision caused hours of delays on A45 in Northampton
A collision on a main dual carriageway in Northampton, which caused hours of delays, was “damage only”, police have confirmed.
The two vehicle collision happened at around 4pm on Tuesday (September 26) on the eastbound carriageway of the A45 between Brackmills and Barnes Meadow, close to the Brackmills slip road. One lane was closed as police officers and highways officials dealt with the incident and aided recovery of the vehicles.
Miles of queues and traffic were seen on the road, with congestion reaching junction 15 of the M1 and even spilling onto the motorway.
Traffic was also affected in the surrounding areas, including Bedford Road and across Brackmills, into the evening.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman has today (Wednesday September 27) confirmed that the collision was “damage only”. East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) was not in attendance.
National Highways confirmed that the road fully reopened at around 6.50pm. Traffic cleared quickly following the reopening.