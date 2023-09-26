Miles of traffic and delays for rush hour drivers due to collision on A45 in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Long delays are expected on the A45 in Northampton during rush hour after a collision.

Northamptonshire Police were called to the eastbound carriageway between Brackmills and Barnes Meadow at around 4pm on Tuesday (September 26).

A spokeswoman for the force said the incident was a two car collision and that officers are still on the scene.

Traffic is backed up on the eastbound carriageway all the way to the junction with the M1. AA Traffic is reporting “severe” delays “and building”.