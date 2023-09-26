News you can trust since 1931
Miles of traffic and delays for rush hour drivers due to collision on A45 in Northampton

Almost stand-still traffic from Barnes Meadow to the M1
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Long delays are expected on the A45 in Northampton during rush hour after a collision.

Northamptonshire Police were called to the eastbound carriageway between Brackmills and Barnes Meadow at around 4pm on Tuesday (September 26).

A spokeswoman for the force said the incident was a two car collision and that officers are still on the scene.

Traffic is backed up on the eastbound carriageway all the way to the junction with the M1. AA Traffic is reporting “severe” delays “and building”.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

