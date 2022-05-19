Anglian Water has responded to accusations of sloppy workmanship causing a main route in and out of Northampton to be shut for a SECOND time in less than a month.

Drivers forced into taking lengthy diversions to get around the closed stretch, between Chapel Brampton and Spratton, until Sunday or Monday have vented their frustration on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anglian Water say the current closure of the A5199 near Northampton is not connected to a previous burst water main

One branded the company ‘clowns’ adding: “If they had fixed it properly last week it would not have happened again.”

Another posted: “Top job fixing that Anglian Water...shut all last week for the same reason.”

But Anglian Water insists two pipe failures so close together and a few weeks apart is simply an unfortunate coincidence.

A spokesperson said: “This is a separate part of the pipe, the burst is not the same place as the previous burst which occurred a couple of weeks ago.

“Bursts can occur for a variety of reasons including ground movement and change temperature which can cause the pipes to contract and expand slightly.