Change of dates for full overnight closures at under-construction roundabout in Northampton
Full overnight closures were due to take place on the eastern side of the Queen Eleanor roundabout on Monday August 11 and Tuesday August 12.
However, Kier – the company behind the roadworks – has now announced the closures on these two nights will not take place, due to works taking place in the nearby Barnes Meadow area. According to One Network, National Highways is completing work on barriers on the A45 westbound slip road between Bedford Road and Brackmills, which will mean the slip road and a lane of the A45 will be closed overnight. The works are due to end at 7am on Wednesday August 13.
Instead, the Queen Eleanor works will take place overnight between Wednesday August 13 and Friday August 15 and then again from Monday August 18 to Wednesday August 20. The closures will be in place from 8pm to 6am, finishing on the morning of Saturday August 16 and Thursday August 21, respectively.
The closures are on the eastern side of the roundabout, including the entry and exits for Hardingstone and Newport Pagnell Road, as well as the A45 westbound slip roads.
The works are part of a wider project to completely revamp the roundabout, which was labelled “not fit for purpose”. Works started in March this year and caused major delays for motorists for the first couple of days. Kier says works are due to be complete by December 2025.
