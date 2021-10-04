Bomb disposal officer and robot on A5 in Northamptonshire - road remains closed due to 'police incident'

A person in a bomb disposal suit and a robot have been spotted on the A5 in Northamptonshire which remains closed for a police incident.

The main road was shut between the A43 at Towcester to the A45 at Weedon Bec at around 2pm with traffic being diverted onto alternative routes.

Northamptonshire Police tweeted: "Motorists are advised to avoid the A5/A43 near Towcester, which has been closed as part of an ongoing police incident.

"The road is expected to remain closed for the next few hours to allow officers from Northamptonshire Police to continue their investigations.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route. Updates on the road closure will be shared via the Northamptonshire Police Facebook and Twitter pages."